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Seven Year Strategy of Breakthrough Revealed
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123 views • February 10, 2022
Copyright © Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-start-of-sweet-and-deep-revelation/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I unpack more of the deep revelation I received from The LORD in February and release a panoramic vision I just got about time cycles.
I share how to identify cycles in your life and claim repayment for any losses!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-start-of-sweet-and-deep-revelation/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I unpack more of the deep revelation I received from The LORD in February and release a panoramic vision I just got about time cycles.
I share how to identify cycles in your life and claim repayment for any losses!"
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