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Could the new push for Middle East peace talks lead to the Antichrists rise to confirm it
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21 views • September 02, 2021
We know Jesus told us the Antichrist was going to confirm a covenant with Israel and the Arabs. Frank DiMora the author of the book The Last Chronicles of Planet Earth talks about what covenant the Man of Sin may confirm. There is a new round of peace talks that is starting up again between Israel and the PLO could this peace process fulfill the Daniel 9:27 prophecy?
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