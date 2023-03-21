5G Technology Is BIOLOGICALLY DISRUPTIVE: 5G Radiation PENETRATES Human BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER

Stew Peters Show





March 20, 2023





There are no official safety standards for 5G tech, there are only guidelines.

Dr. Beverly Rubik joins Stew to talk about how 5G can disrupt the tissue structures inside the human body.

5G can produce oxidative stress, changes in cell membranes, DNA damage, nervous system problems, and reproductive harm.

As 5G technology blankets across the earth it will terraform it into an electromagnetic hell scape.

There has never been an environmental review of 5G and yet the installation process continues.

Dr. Rubiks’s experiments with 4G and 5G cell phones showed decreased blood flow to vital organs.

Microwave radiation is a well known and well accepted electromagnetic stresser.

Electromagnetism in the environment that is unnatural is something we all have to worry about because we all are at risk.

