No More Drag Shows on U.S. Military Installations - HaloNews
HaloRock
Published Yesterday |

CNN reports the Pentagon has given a directive to no longer host drag show events on U.S. military installations or facilities following the “grilling that Congressman Matt Gaetz gave” Secretary Austin and General Milley.

