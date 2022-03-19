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How to Address Shame, Law of Attraction in Dreams and Sleep State
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21 views • March 19, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/udV0V5O959o
20131109 Texas USA 2013 - Jesus - Basic Principles Of Progress S1P1
Cut:
1h14m00s – 1h22m03s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
"BEFORE YOU CAN CHANGE ANYTHING, YOU MUST FIRST FACE THE TRUTH.
BUT BEFORE YOU CAN FACE THE TRUTH YOU’VE GOT TO KNOW THE TRUTH ABOUT YOURSELF.
FEEL THE TRUTH."
https://youtu.be/udV0V5O959o
20131109 Texas USA 2013 - Jesus - Basic Principles Of Progress S1P1
Cut:
1h14m00s – 1h22m03s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
"BEFORE YOU CAN CHANGE ANYTHING, YOU MUST FIRST FACE THE TRUTH.
BUT BEFORE YOU CAN FACE THE TRUTH YOU’VE GOT TO KNOW THE TRUTH ABOUT YOURSELF.
FEEL THE TRUTH."
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