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Footage shows police fatally shooting elderly dementia patient
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102 views • May 16, 2022
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A police bodycam has captured the shooting of a 75-year-old woman at her home in New Mexico.
Amelia Baca was shot dead after her daughter called 911, asking for police or an ambulance because her mother was becoming aggressive. She made it clear on the call that her mother had dementia, saying that she was stabbing the floor with a knife and throwing hot water around.
When the police officer arrived, they were told to ‘please be very careful.’ Baca can be seen in the doorway holding two knives and is ordered to drop them. She appears to try to wave the officer backwards but is again met with ‘drop the f**king knives.’ Baca then takes two steps forward and the officer shoots.
The family initially thought the officer was holding a taser rather than a gun.
Baca’s granddaughter told local media she had repeatedly told the officer ‘Don’t shoot her, she’s mentally ill,’ and that her grandmother didn’t understand much English.
The officer is yet to be named or charged over the incident.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14r7ub-footage-shows-police-fatally-shooting-elderly-dementia-patient.html
A police bodycam has captured the shooting of a 75-year-old woman at her home in New Mexico.
Amelia Baca was shot dead after her daughter called 911, asking for police or an ambulance because her mother was becoming aggressive. She made it clear on the call that her mother had dementia, saying that she was stabbing the floor with a knife and throwing hot water around.
When the police officer arrived, they were told to ‘please be very careful.’ Baca can be seen in the doorway holding two knives and is ordered to drop them. She appears to try to wave the officer backwards but is again met with ‘drop the f**king knives.’ Baca then takes two steps forward and the officer shoots.
The family initially thought the officer was holding a taser rather than a gun.
Baca’s granddaughter told local media she had repeatedly told the officer ‘Don’t shoot her, she’s mentally ill,’ and that her grandmother didn’t understand much English.
The officer is yet to be named or charged over the incident.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14r7ub-footage-shows-police-fatally-shooting-elderly-dementia-patient.html
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