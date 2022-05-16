BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Footage shows police fatally shooting elderly dementia patient
High Hopes
High Hopes
3303 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
102 views • May 16, 2022
RT.
A police bodycam has captured the shooting of a 75-year-old woman at her home in New Mexico.

Amelia Baca was shot dead after her daughter called 911, asking for police or an ambulance because her mother was becoming aggressive. She made it clear on the call that her mother had dementia, saying that she was stabbing the floor with a knife and throwing hot water around.

When the police officer arrived, they were told to ‘please be very careful.’ Baca can be seen in the doorway holding two knives and is ordered to drop them. She appears to try to wave the officer backwards but is again met with ‘drop the f**king knives.’ Baca then takes two steps forward and the officer shoots.

The family initially thought the officer was holding a taser rather than a gun.
Baca’s granddaughter told local media she had repeatedly told the officer ‘Don’t shoot her, she’s mentally ill,’ and that her grandmother didn’t understand much English.

The officer is yet to be named or charged over the incident.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14r7ub-footage-shows-police-fatally-shooting-elderly-dementia-patient.html
Keywords
dementiacurrent eventsshootingpoliceemergencynew mexicomental illnesspatientelderlybodycamamela baca
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
BRICS Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Two-Day Summit

BRICS Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Two-Day Summit

Edison Reed
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy