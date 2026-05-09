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Palantir co-founder brags about optimizing Zionists’ genocide - Joe Lonsdale
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Palantir co-founder brags about optimizing Zionists’ genocide
💬 “We developed a lot of the targeting stuff at Palantir back in the day, combined with AI,” co-founder of data-miner Palantir Technologies Joe Lonsdale says.
Then he gets specific – describes hacking into street cameras, logistics networks, intercepting payments and emails to hoover up what he proudly calls “insane amounts of information.”
Using Palantir you can “overlay just insane amounts of information,” he brags.
💬 “When Israel at the start of the war sends 200 planes as a surprise attack, and they hit 500 targets in the first 20 minutes - those targets were optimized,” he says.
That’s how Palantir’s AI builds the kill list…😓
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