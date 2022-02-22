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Banned From Facebook! The Crimes of Trudeau!
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384 views • February 22, 2022
Banned From Facebook! Specific crimes Trudeau commits under International Law! Not only was this BANNED FROM FACEBOOK but when we tried to crudely capture it, this video canceled three times! Though missing some minutes at the end, the majority substance of this originally 43-minute video contains vital legal info in this Brighteon video. (Name of this woman not given anywhere.) Shared by https://www.thepowershift.ca/
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