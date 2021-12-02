© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Call of Return to God
Follow
1
Share
Report
21 views • December 02, 2021
Bellezza, felicità, sollievo e giustizia, tutto ciò sembra esistere solo nei sogni! Pertanto, molte persone non hanno altra possibilità se non quella di vivere una vita miserabile e morire di una morte indesiderabile! Ma l'unico modo per raggiungerli, in realtà, è pentirsi e tornare a Dio.
Fonte: il sito web dell'ufficio di Mansoor Hashemi Khorasani
https://www.alkhorasani.com
Beauty, happiness, relief and justice, all of them seem to be just in dreams! Therefore, many people have no way but to live a miserable life and die an undesirable death! But, the only way to achieve them, indeed, is to repent and Return to God.
Source: The website for the office of Mansoor Hashemi Khorasani
https://www.alkhorasani.com
Fonte: il sito web dell'ufficio di Mansoor Hashemi Khorasani
https://www.alkhorasani.com
Beauty, happiness, relief and justice, all of them seem to be just in dreams! Therefore, many people have no way but to live a miserable life and die an undesirable death! But, the only way to achieve them, indeed, is to repent and Return to God.
Source: The website for the office of Mansoor Hashemi Khorasani
https://www.alkhorasani.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.