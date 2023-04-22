Gensler clearly has grudge against Trump, SEC holdup of Truth Social merger is major scandal
Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes joins 'The Chris Salcedo Show' to discuss government corruption on April 20, 2023.
https://rumble.com/v2jj3ru-gensler-clearly-has-grudge-against-trump-sec-holdup-of-truth-social-merger-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=7
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.