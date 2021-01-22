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DIGITAL CURRENCY 2021 - BE READY - BE PREPARED for MORE CONTROL
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
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493 views • January 22, 2021
DIGITAL CURRENCY 2021 - BE READY - BE PREPARED FOR MORE CONTROL

PANDEMIC IS THE EXCUSE TO INSTITUTE DIGITAL CURRENCY TO KEEP YOU IN LINE AND CONTROL EVERY ASPECT OF YOUR LIFE.

BE PREPARED FOR THE EVENTUALITY of DIGITAL CURRENCY, PASSPORTS and ID's to VERIFY YOU HAVE HAD VACCINE and are VIRUS FREE.

CHINA ALREADY HAS DEMONSTRATED AND IMPLEMENTED DIGITAL YUAN in a number of Chinese Metropolitan Cities to test its effectiveness.

TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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bitcoinvaccinemoneycontrolgoldcryptopandemicpapersilvercurrencyvirusfiatdigital currencycovid-19covid19covid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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