CNN host Cooper can't stack up to OAN alum Christina Bobb

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CNN's Anderson Cooper took a cheap shot at former One America journalist and Save America PAC attorney Christina Bobb. One America's Neil W. McCabe has more.
~ Bachelors in English Linguistics
~ Masters in National Security Law
~ Masters in Business Administration
~ Law Degree
~ Law Clerk at White House Counsels Office
~ Military Service:
•Captain U.S. Marine Corps
•Tour in Afghanistan
•Prosecutor & Defense Counsel in Quantico, VA & Schduagert, Germany
•Additional military duties in Africa
~ Government Experience:
•Attorney at Customs & Border Protection
•Executive Secretary for the Homeland Security Dept. (ran office that ran department)
Christina Bobb holds the HIGHEST SECURITY CLEARANCE issued by the United States Government.
Top Secret
Cleared for Sensitive, Compartmented Information.
Q CLEARANCE.
Source
https://rumble.com/v1hpl3d-cnn-host-cooper-cant-stack-up-to-oan-alum-christina-bobb.html