Our young people are struggling, Bill Gates best investment, and the Kissenger Report - Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE 04/02/21

One thing that cannot be understated is that the mental health impact of the pandemic is much larger on younger adults. This is why I have one of Toronto’s fastest rising hip hop artists Nathan Baya, on the show today to address mental health concerns faced by young people here in Toronto, Ontario Canada.



Also, did you know that Bill declared vaccines the best investment he ever made, and his vaccine investment turned $10 billion into $200 billion worth of economic benefit?



Today we take a look at the Kissenger Report, implemented by Dr. Henry Kissenger

In his memorandum to the NSC he quoted that depopulation should be the highest priority of the U.S. foreign policy towards the Third World. The U.S. economy will require large and increasing amounts of minerals from abroad, especially from less-developed countries.



What does this have to do with what is going on right now? Well, you have to make sure to catch the show to find out.