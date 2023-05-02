48-year-old man killed by VAXX (probable)

"Hello friends. It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Brian Jeffery Bowers, former Assistant Director of Operations for the 48 Hour Film Project and former Cleveland 48HFP City Producer, died unexpectedly yesterday. Anyone who has been involved with the 48 Hour Film Project over the past decade has benefited from Brian's experience and commitment to improving the 48HFP.

Brian is survived by two adult daughters, his fiancée, and their daughter McKinley who turns one this week. The 48HFP has created a Go Fund Me for Brian's fiancée to help her, and their girls, as they move forward without him.

Every donation in any amount is helpful. Also, if you have stories from Filmapalooza of interacting with Brian please share them with us and we will make sure his daughters and fiancée see them.

"A few days ago I met-up with Erin Applegate and Brian Jeffery Bowers daughters for a photoshoot. These photos were meant to be a surprise for Brian for fathers day and also celebrate McKinley turning one. This was one of the hardest galleries I've had to work on knowing that "Daddy" would never see the photos. Please keep Erin, McKinley and Jenna in your better thoughts and prayers (if you speak that language.) Brian was a loved member of the Cleveland theatre and film community and this is an unimaginable loss for this family."

A big THANK YOU to all of you who have contributed so far. We achieved our goal in less than a day. We have increased the goal--keeping in mind that Erin and McKinley will have many needs in the coming weeks and months.

ORIGINAL POST

Hello, my name is Mark Ruppert, from the 48 Hour Film Project. We are creating this GoFundMe on behalf of Brian Bowers who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 29.

Brian was a wonderful person--his good humor, willingness to help and support for others will long be remembered. He was an actor, a director, and someone passionate about the arts. He was a leader in the Cleveland Film Community and the long-time City Producer of the Cleveland 48. He was a dedicated father, a loving partner and a dear friend to many. Brian leaves behind his fiancee, Erin, and his infant daughter, McKinley, in addition to two adult children, Jenna and Tyler.

Brian joined the 48HFP Family when he became the Cleveland CP. He quickly put Cleveland on the map as a top 48HFP city. Shortly thereafter, Brian came to work for the 48 headquarters staff. He wore many hats during his 12 years working for the 48. He recruited many of our City Producers, ensured that CPs had what they needed to run successful events, and managed our marketing efforts. He was always up on the latest technology and trends and helped us to be a better organization.

All of the funds raised here will go to Erin and McKinley to support them. Brian was the primary breadwinner in the house and his loss will be felt physically, emotionally and financially.

The 48 Hour Film Project will match up to $4800 in donations. In other words for the early donors, your contribution will be doubled.

