Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Just What Is the New Apostolic Reformation? Part 2 - with Mark Dinsmore
11 views
channel image
The Berean Call
Published 21 hours ago |

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-mark-dinsmore-part-2 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


In today’s program, Tom continues his discussion of the New Apostolic Reformation with TBC staff member Mark Dinsmore. Now, along with his guest, here’s TBC executive director, Tom McMahon.


Tom: Thanks, Gary. Last week, Mark Dinsmore, a staff member here and a good friend in the Lord—as I said last week, Mark, I could spend the whole day talking about just what you contribute here, which I greatly appreciate. Last week, we discussed and we will discuss this week a movement in the church called the New Apostolic Reformation, which is…maybe some of you haven’t heard of it, but it is basically influencing millions…

Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahonmark dinsmore

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket