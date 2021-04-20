SIGNS OF THE LAST DAY - Sheikh Hamza Yusuf

Peace to all (Salamu alaykum),



During this blessed month of Ramadan when the Qur'an was revealed from All Mighty God, I hope to begin spreading some of the jewels of Islamic Knowledge, Wisdom, and Sciences among the Brigheton community.



This video details the explanation Prophet Muhammad gave to one of his disciples, Ibn Masud, when he asked him the question, "Are there SIGNS by which we might know when THE HOUR is approaching?"



Listen to this video and see how many SIGNS are present today.



Brighteon is a community of wonderful, thoughtful, and kind believers and non-believers and I am sure that we can all benefit from the wisdom contained in the Islamic knowledge tradition. I am not here to proselytise but rather to help believers and non-believers in the West and around the world gain a better understanding of an often misunderstood tradition.



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