GALACTIC SUPERWAVE INCOMING?*MYSTERIOUS GLOW SURROUNDING SOLAR SYSTEM*UNPRECEDENTED CHANGES*

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/the-americas/2022/12/11/chiles-lascar-volcano-erupts-for-first-time-in-30-years/ https://watchers.news/2022/12/13/observation-flight-confirms-continued-emissions-of-minor-to-moderate-steam-and-gas-plume-at-white-island-volcano-new-zealand/ https://watchers.news/2022/12/13/massive-storm-to-impact-the-central-and-southern-u-s/ https://watchers.news/2022/12/12/intense-explosions-dense-volcanic-ash-emissions-at-fuego-volcano-guatemala/ https://phys.org/news/2022-12-dinosaurs-asteroid-downfall.html https://theeventchronicle.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/photon-belt-6c57dcdd-f3bc-4ac9-9e42-ce9f0349f17-resize-750.jpeg https://vtwp-media.s3-accelerate.amazonaws.com/2019/02/Entering-the-Photon-Belt-11.29.2018-1-26-screenshot.png https://goldenageofgaia.com/2013/05/24/beinsa-dounos-last-prophecy-of-the-golden-age/ https://www.tawyoga.com/uploads/3/4/3/4/34344664/5459335_orig.jpg https://alchetron.com/cdn/photon-belt-4824a4e3-963a-4b01-93f3-dec644f9b9a-resize-750.jpeg https://www.cnet.com/science/space/scientists-spot-ghostly-light-glowing-throughout-the-solar-system/ https://strangesounds.org/2022/12/our-entire-solar-system-is-changing-rapidly-but-nobody-is-really-talking-about-it.html https://spaceweather.com/archive.php?view=1&day=13&month=12&year=2022 https://www.sott.net/article/475221-Portugal-More-flooding-hits-Lisbon-after-65mm-2-5-inches-of-rain-in-3-hours https://electroverse.co/russia-plunges-to-61c-record-cold-uk-sierra-slammed-with-snow-australia-busts-20-monthly-records/

