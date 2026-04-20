Japan: Powerful earthquake strikes northeastern Japan - part 1 - triggering tsunami, next video

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Powerful earthquake strikes northeastern Japan, triggering tsunami.
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A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's northeast coast on Monday, prompting tsunami warnings and evacuations in coastal areas.
The epicenter of the quake was about 62 miles east-northeast of Miyako, off the coast of Sanriku, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It happened around 4:53 p.m. local time (3:53 a.m. EDT), and tsunami warnings were issued for Iwate Prefecture, the central Pacific coastal area of Hokkaido Prefecture and the coastal area of Aomori Prefecture. There was a 5.6 aftershock less than an hour after the main quake. @weather.com