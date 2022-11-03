Hedge Fund Warns World Facing “Global Societal Collapse”

Big Tech groups are taking a beating today as Twitter, Stripe, Lyft, and Chime all announced layoffs as the Biden economy sets Capitalism on fire. This comes as other major companies like Amazon announced job hiring freezes amid 'leaner times.'

Elliott Management, a major hedge fund that manages billions in assets, sounded the alarm in its financial forecast. Elliott sent a letter to their clients warning them of an "extraordinary" set of economic conditions that could lead to a "global societal collapse."

With all the doom and gloom economic news that bombards us, it can be challenging to lose sight of what truly matters. Rick and Doc draw our attention to what we can focus on during this economic storm. It's practical advice that can be found in the oldest and wisest book of all time - the Holy Bible.

