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Dr. Deborah Birx: The WHO “Had to Have Known” There Was Human to Human Transmission
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28 views • April 16, 2020
15 April, 2020
Paul Joeseph Watson
Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the faces of America’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, said that the WHO “had to know” that there had been human to human transmission despite them amplifying Chinese propaganda back in January that this hadn’t happened.
Source: https://summit.news/2020/04/15/dr-deborah-birx-the-who-had-to-know-there-was-human-to-human-transmission/
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Paul Joeseph Watson
Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the faces of America’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, said that the WHO “had to know” that there had been human to human transmission despite them amplifying Chinese propaganda back in January that this hadn’t happened.
Source: https://summit.news/2020/04/15/dr-deborah-birx-the-who-had-to-know-there-was-human-to-human-transmission/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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