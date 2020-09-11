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Why The WHO Faked A Pandemic During The Time Of Swine Flu And Caused Vaccine Injury To 1000's Of Children Causing Brain Injuries And Narcolepsy?
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209 views • September 11, 2020
Why the WHO faked pandemic (during swine flu) and how their experimental vaccine caused narcolepsy and other brain injuries to thousands of children?
“Governments do like epidemics, just the same as they like war really. It’s a chance to impose their will on us and get us all scared so that we huddle together and do what we are told “ Dr Damien Downing – President of the British Society for Ecological Medicine ,Nov 23 2009
https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/brain-damaged-uk-victims-swine-flu-vaccine-get-60-million-compensation-1438572
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/victims-of-swine-flu-jab-to-get-pound60m-payout-02ptvlnlzqk
https://archive.hshsl.umaryland.edu/handle/10713/8270
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2015/07/why-pandemic-flu-shot-caused-narcolepsy
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/concerns/history/narcolepsy-flu.html#:~:text=An%20increased%20risk%20of%20narcolepsy,countries%20also%20detected%20an%20association.
https://nein-zu-diesem-epidemiengesetz.ch/wp-content/uploads/WHO-Swine-Flu-Conspiracies-British-Medical-Journal-2010.pdf
https://www.forbes.com/2010/02/05/world-health-organization-swine-flu-pandemic-opinions-contributors-michael-fumento.html#3f12440b48e8
“Governments do like epidemics, just the same as they like war really. It’s a chance to impose their will on us and get us all scared so that we huddle together and do what we are told “ Dr Damien Downing – President of the British Society for Ecological Medicine ,Nov 23 2009
https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/brain-damaged-uk-victims-swine-flu-vaccine-get-60-million-compensation-1438572
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/victims-of-swine-flu-jab-to-get-pound60m-payout-02ptvlnlzqk
https://archive.hshsl.umaryland.edu/handle/10713/8270
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2015/07/why-pandemic-flu-shot-caused-narcolepsy
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/concerns/history/narcolepsy-flu.html#:~:text=An%20increased%20risk%20of%20narcolepsy,countries%20also%20detected%20an%20association.
https://nein-zu-diesem-epidemiengesetz.ch/wp-content/uploads/WHO-Swine-Flu-Conspiracies-British-Medical-Journal-2010.pdf
https://www.forbes.com/2010/02/05/world-health-organization-swine-flu-pandemic-opinions-contributors-michael-fumento.html#3f12440b48e8
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