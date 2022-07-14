What Is The Second Coming?

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Jesus Demonstrated The Second Coming While He Was On Earth. Master Lama Rasaji Describes The Second Coming And Its Ties To Second Birth.

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This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 43, The Outpouring of the Holy Spirit. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-43-the-outpouring-of-the-holy-spirit/

☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

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