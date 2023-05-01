Squeezed Light?
Time Multiplexing?
Gaussian Boson Sampling?
This new “Photonic Quantum Computer” does in a fraction of a second what would take more than 9,000 years on the most powerful supercomputer in the world.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-04725-x
Oh yeah - and it’s accessible to anyone over the cloud, today through Xanadu Cloud or Amazon Braket:
https://xanadu.ai/products/borealis/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.