Squeezed Light? Time Multiplexing? Gaussian Boson Sampling? This new “Photonic Quantum Computer” does in a fraction of a second what would take more than 9,000 years on the most
Published 21 hours ago

Squeezed Light?
Time Multiplexing?
Gaussian Boson Sampling?

This new “Photonic Quantum Computer” does in a fraction of a second what would take more than 9,000 years on the most powerful supercomputer in the world.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-04725-x

Oh yeah - and it’s accessible to anyone over the cloud, today through Xanadu Cloud or Amazon Braket:

https://xanadu.ai/products/borealis/

