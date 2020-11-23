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Ep. 27 Dr. Tom Cowan on THE CONTAGION MYTH: exosomes & detox, water & resonance & PCR testing
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45 views • November 23, 2020
Dr. Cowan discusses THE MYTH OF CONTAGION, WHY VIRUSES (INCLUDING "CORONAVIRUS") ARE NOT THE CAUSE OF DISEASE.
We discuss 'contagion,' exosomes and germ theory, and what causes disease, why the PCR test isn't testing for a virus, and the effects of pulsed millimeter waves on the water in our bodies, and the role of our thoughts, emotions and beliefs on our body's ability to detox.
Banned by the evil empire, you can still get the book here:
https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Contagion-Myth/Thomas-S-Cowan/9781510764620
Dr. Cowan's websites:
https://drtomcowan.com/learning/blog/
https://www.drcowansgarden.com/
https://www.westonaprice.org/coronavirus/
As always, do your own research, and verify everything to your own satisfaction. Don't take my word, or anyone else's, about anything.
Truth must be SOUGHT.
We discuss 'contagion,' exosomes and germ theory, and what causes disease, why the PCR test isn't testing for a virus, and the effects of pulsed millimeter waves on the water in our bodies, and the role of our thoughts, emotions and beliefs on our body's ability to detox.
Banned by the evil empire, you can still get the book here:
https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Contagion-Myth/Thomas-S-Cowan/9781510764620
Dr. Cowan's websites:
https://drtomcowan.com/learning/blog/
https://www.drcowansgarden.com/
https://www.westonaprice.org/coronavirus/
As always, do your own research, and verify everything to your own satisfaction. Don't take my word, or anyone else's, about anything.
Truth must be SOUGHT.
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