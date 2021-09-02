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A More Hopeful Future, Dr. James DeMeo coming to TransitionTALKS
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55 views • September 02, 2021
Dr. James DeMeo is the premier authority on the findings of Dr. Wilhelm Reich. In this video Dr. James DeMeo explains his background of experiments and evaluations of Wilhelm Reich's work, focusing on the energies of space, the atmosphere, and especially, in the human body.
We invite you to join us via LIVESTREAM or In Person, September 25th when Dr. DeMeo will not only explain Reich’s theories – in terms everyone can understand – and then show, one-by-one, the amazing devices that have already been built around these theories. He will also explain the explosive, potential implications for the future of humanity and the emergent new world that naturally flow from these fascinating new perspectives.
Join us in person or via livestream / replay. Visit us at https://www.transitiontalks.org for tickets and more info!
We invite you to join us via LIVESTREAM or In Person, September 25th when Dr. DeMeo will not only explain Reich’s theories – in terms everyone can understand – and then show, one-by-one, the amazing devices that have already been built around these theories. He will also explain the explosive, potential implications for the future of humanity and the emergent new world that naturally flow from these fascinating new perspectives.
Join us in person or via livestream / replay. Visit us at https://www.transitiontalks.org for tickets and more info!
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