Speedy Gonzales - Los Gatos Banditos (1995, SNES)

Speedy Gonzales - Los Gatos Banditos is a platformer developed by Sunsoft and David A. Palmer Productions, and pubkished by Sunsoft. It was released in North America and probably also Brazil. A European release was planned but got cancelled.

A group of cats called Los Gatos Banditos have captured all of Speedy Gonzales' mice friends and taken them to different parts of Mexico. Speedy vows to free them all.

Speedy can kick to defeat enemies, jump and use collectable objects.