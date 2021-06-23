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URGENT..!!! DeSantis' BLATANT Betrayal of Floridians..!!
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1030 views • June 23, 2021
I know people will find a way to minimize this and explain it away. But it will ONLY be those who care more about hiding behind the next super-star politicians than standing for and protecting their own freedoms from ever-advancing tyrants! Share this with everybody you know. EVERY politician is selling out the people of America!
Others will say that this mandatory V@xx law has been a law for 20 years. Indeed, and DeSantis had the power to do something about it and DIDN'T! Thoughts?
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Others will say that this mandatory V@xx law has been a law for 20 years. Indeed, and DeSantis had the power to do something about it and DIDN'T! Thoughts?
Get Cool Designs for any Shirt, Hoodie, Mug, etc... (*Great Gift Idea):
🔴 http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
☑️ Get an INSTANT $50 OFF Survival Food with this link:
http://www.PrepareWithHighImpactflix.com
My channel is 100% Demonetized, if you'd like to support my work:
📬 Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 📬
✅ Patreon: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Patreon
✅ PayPal: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-PayPal
✅ Bitcoin: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept
* Get $10 FREE Bitcoin: http://bit.ly/HIF-10-Free-Bitcoin
✅ Pirate Chain: zs1ta28f2w74l7tz3ad638c0js7xxkkdfl6unw9kfcp7ejddwaez62r06gjspuezz2jej7av400t8h
✅ ETH:0xc58499e85C50F9b2f893B4EEF2D832f914Be6EeB
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✅ Stellar: GD43QVKDEK2UKQZNJPJZ2J3Z4G4JXO4HDPE3Y2MLZFVZKWIXROR7EPWP
☑️ SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/highimp...
🔴 http://bit.ly/Tips4Flix (for SUPERCHATS & Donations)
*** This video is intended for EDCUATIONAL and ENTERTAINMENT purposes ONLY and is NOT to be construed as LEGAL or MEDICAL ADVICE.
Repeat: THIS IS NOT LEGAL or MEDICAL ADVICE.
We are not legal or medical experts.
While we have this YT connection, please subscribe below:
- Members Only Content: https://bit.ly/HighImpactTVWebSite
- Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@HighImpa...
(use this link to get 3 LBC tokens & earn more by watching censor-FREE content)
- BitChute Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
- GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
- Twitter: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Twitter
***Grab the 100% FREE MINUTEMAN APP system:
Watch the video here: https://bit.ly/MinuteManAPP
🔵 Private Email List: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial
(don't forget to CONFIRM)
🔵 Email: [email protected]
👕 Shirt, mug, hoodie or hat: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
TAKE a second to subscribe to my two back up channels:
🔥 Back Up Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactTV
🔥 VLOG Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactVlogsChannel
🔥 MAIN Channelhttp://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonYouTube
🔥 http://bit.ly/GreaseMonkeyVids
✅ My Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
✅ D-Live: https://dlive.tv/HighImpactFlix
🔵 Join Discord Voice chat: https://discord.gg/GzMWaPC
🐸 GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
✅ Steemit: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Steemit
✅ Minds.com: http://bit.ly/HIFonMINDS
✅ SuperFanz: https://superfanz.co/HighImpactFlix
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✅ Twitter: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Twitter
SPONSORS
*****************************************************
☑️ Get an INSTANT $50 OFF Survival Food w/ my link:
https://bit.ly/PrepareWIthHighImpactFlix
🔴 All-natural freeze-dried coffee: https://bit.ly/HighImpactCoffee
More stuff that will benefit you and support the channel:
** Mobile Microphone - http://bit.ly/SamsonGoMicMobile
** Best SIMPLE Dashcam: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-BestDashCam
** Best DashCam Front/Back/GPS LOGGER - http://bit.ly/RexingDashCam2
** TOP RATED BODY CAM: http://bit.ly/MojoBodyCam
** TOP RATED water filter for 2018: bit.ly/ReversOsmosisFilter
** My SUN GLASSES: bit.ly/SuperCoolSunglasses Coupon code: HIFLIX20
** Get an AMAZING zoom camera: bit.ly/ZoomCamera
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Shared from and subscribe to:
HighImpactFlix
https://www.youtube.com/c/HighImpactFlixOfficial/videos
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