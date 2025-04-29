BrightLearn - DMSO: Nature's Healer by Dr. Morton Walker

Dr. Morton Walker’s 1993 book "DMSO: Nature’s Healer" explores the remarkable potential of dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), a versatile compound with diverse therapeutic applications. The book recounts compelling case studies, such as a psychologist spared a hysterectomy after DMSO treatment for cervical stenosis and patients with arthritis and phantom limb pain experiencing dramatic relief. DMSO, discovered in 1866 and later studied by Dr. Stanley W. Jacob, was found to penetrate skin, reduce inflammation, scavenge free radicals, and even cross the blood-brain barrier, offering promise for conditions like spinal injuries and Down's syndrome. However, its path has been marred by FDA restrictions, debated safety concerns (like unproven animal eye damage risks), and limited pharmaceutical interest due to its non-patentable nature. Despite regulatory hurdles, anecdotal and scientific evidence highlights DMSO’s transformative potential, underscoring the need for further research to unlock its full healing capabilities, from pain relief to neurological and immune support. Walker’s work advocates for DMSO as a groundbreaking, yet underutilized, natural therapy.





Find a copy of this amazing book here.