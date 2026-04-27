NHL Playoff Highlights | Sabres vs. Bruins | Game 4 | April 26, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoff matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins on April 26, 2026, condensing all the action to get you up to speed in a flash, where Sean Kuraly found the back of the net for the Bruins and Josh Doan had two points for the Sabres