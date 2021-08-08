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Failed vaccines require boosters after 6 months.
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120 views • August 08, 2021
And now they want to mandate. The vaccine has decimated your natural immune system. Your first line of defense (neutralizing antibodies) was killed off with the vaccination. Not only is their immune system specific for coronavirus19 pathogen but the neutralizing antibodies have been destroyed for everything else. Canada is actually increasing (doubling) boosters by 2024. They must know something we don't. Do you really think people will last that long?
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