02/01/2026-The Systemists Vs The People-Prepare For The Collapse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The systemists (both parties) work to preserve the systems. The People-true conservativism-work to preserve the civilization. The systemists are entrenched and hold most of the power. The collapse of our CIVILIZATION is now inevitable, and The System (TM) armored with Palantir surveillance and CBDC's and all the other tools in their toolbox, will survive as long as it is able, regardless of the fate of The People. Real Gray Man-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K39eU_HApZU&t=63s Self defense for older preppers-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nleLYOpSt1U Unz article-https://www.unz.com/aanglin/jews-deliver-a-gay-and-retarded-new-world-order-for-fat-people-and-women/ Green Beret shows you how to shoot an AR-https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=939xexrJ_nU EM Burlingame on yootoob-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lkWsNFV6n8