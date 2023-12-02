Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[SF154] Dom & Chris Chat With Mark Devlin
channel image
Sheep Farm Studios
72 Subscribers
9 views
Published 14 hours ago

SF154 Full Runtime 2:26


We cover a lot of subjects in episode 154, from Mark's new book the Gift & The Curse, & his recent visit to Las Vegas and whirlwind tour of Australia to Soylent Green and the use of human tissue in food, Paul van Dyk, the smiley face symbolism, Paul McCartney [Billy Shears], Lifetime Actors, Sir Henry Kissinger, John Wayne Todd, and everything else under the sun, well one of the suns anyway.


SF Live Show 9 Dec 2023 additional info


Pub Meet up for the Sheep Farm Live event in Honley, Chris will be there from around 4pm at The Krafty Kettle [Krafty], 11A/13B WESTGATE, HONLEY, HOLMFIRTH,  HUDDERSFIELD, WEST YORKSHIRE, HD9 6AA

Krafty – Honley (kraftyhonley.co.uk)


Chris Gaping Gobs - Gaping Gobs - Etsy UK


Dom's Health Bunker Sodium Ascorbate [VitC] Powder


Email [email protected] or [email protected]


Sheep Farm – DON'T BELIEVE


Mark Devlin – Speaker, DJ, Author (djmarkdevlin.com)


‘The Gift and the Curse’


https://www.amazon.co.uk/Crime-Thrillers-Mystery-Mark-Devlin-Books/s?rh=n%3A72%2Cp_27%3AMark+Devlin

Keywords
boris johnsonmark devlinsheep farm

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket