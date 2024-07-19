You will see serious world incidents. Pray for the competing youth, evil does not stop

July 15, 2024 – Message of Our Lord Jesus Christ to Luz de Maria

The devil possesses no more power than I do, you must understand this so that you may stand firm.

The devil tempts My children with his destructive cunning and has managed to penetrate the minds of great scientists who have created what science today will use to cause evil by killing man himself.

You will see serious world incidents. The lives of some of the world rulers remain in danger, as happened recently [1] and My Blessed Mother alerted you in advance.

When death should not loom in the life of one of My children in general, it does not loom, even though everything seems to be against them. Miracles are fulfilled when it is My Will that the human creature be converted and work and act for the good of humanity and for the good of his soul, so that he may be saved and attain eternal life.

Be attentive, My little ones, be attentive!

Humanity walks in quicksand because of its lack of faith in My Word, because of its failure to fulfill the Commandments and the Sacraments; its heart is hardened and its thoughts lead it towards evil, freezing the common good.

Pray My children, pray, danger threatens several rulers of powerful nations who find themselves in the sights of silent enemies who wish to put them to death.

Pray My children, pray, humanity is in chaos; it has become confused by the little or total lack of faith in Me and institutions have become fragmented.

Pray My children, pray, the destiny of humanity has been marked by man himself in separating himself from Me.

Pray My children, pray, on high you will see an unknown light which is not friendly to the Earth.

Pray My children, pray, stay alert, the great nations are shaken again and again, they will suffer.

Pray My children, pray, the great volcanoes are activated.

Pray My children, pray, the Country of the Eagle enters into internal chaos.



