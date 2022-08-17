The Irony of Black Holes in Space #shorts

Can you believe that this is what black holes ACTUALLY look like?

In this video, astronomer Chris Impey, a University Distinguished Professor and part of the Department of Astronomy at University of Arizona, reveals the irony of black holes in space… Pop culture has always presented black holes in space to be pitch dark vacuums that devour everything within its proximity. 🕳️

However, Chris reveals that black holes don’t actually look like that at all! Instead, he explains that the immediate environment of a black hole can be the BRIGHTEST place in the universe because of the enormous amounts of radiation created by the acceleration of matter! 🌟

Leave a ‘🖤’ in the comments if you only found this out today.