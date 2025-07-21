Tom Segura, Project 2025, Pedro Pascal, Key Griggs, JEWS, Bonus Army, Shit-Face, Brandon Shill-rrera

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-07-18 #205
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #205: 18 July 2025
Topic list:
* Austin Tom Segura’s Catholic school-mass story.
* More on Catholic cook Shannon Vavich, Kevine Roberts and “Project 2025”.
* “Right” vs. “Left”
* Salvador Allende, Pedro Pascal and his “brother”, “Lux”.
* Kay Griggs vs. Joel van der Reijden vs. “Alex Jones”
* Jews that hate Jews
* Veterans can get their guns taken away if they do this.
* TASER! TASER! TASER! When cops kill.
* Shriner Freemason Douglas MacArthur, George Patton, Jesuit Edmund Walsh and the betrayal of the Bonus Army.
* More on jesuit “Klaus” Barbie the Vatican/CIA Butcher of Lyon.
* The “Brazilian model” who supposedly puts shit on her face.
* Brandon Shill-rrera never met a false flag he disagreed with.
