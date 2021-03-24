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A.B.C. Ep 13: Dramatis Personae
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11 views • March 24, 2021
As Carl Jung put it, "In each of us there is another whom we do not know." As Pink Floyd sang, “There’s someone in my head, but it’s not me.”
~ David Eagleman, Incognito: The Secret Lives of the Brain
"The persona (or mask) is the outward face we present to the world. It conceals our real self and Jung describes it as the “conformity” archetype. This is the public face or role a person presents to others as someone different to who we really are (like an actor)."
Read more at: https://www.simplypsychology.org/carl-jung.html
Thanks for listening!
~ Benjamin
* * * * *
Discord Server
* https://discord.gg/cHssKAd
Merch
* https://teespring.com/stores/dream-wizard-vestments
Dreamscapes Podcast
* https://benjaminthedreamwizard.wordpress.com/
Books
* The Court of Curiosity (2020)
~ https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RB6LM6N
* The Mystery of Dreams (2021)
~ https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VFVVGJN
* Oneirochronologia: Volume I (2021)
~ https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YJ4CR37
Theme song: “Evocation”
© Damon Law. ARR/UWP
http://thestark.bandcamp.com
~ David Eagleman, Incognito: The Secret Lives of the Brain
"The persona (or mask) is the outward face we present to the world. It conceals our real self and Jung describes it as the “conformity” archetype. This is the public face or role a person presents to others as someone different to who we really are (like an actor)."
Read more at: https://www.simplypsychology.org/carl-jung.html
Thanks for listening!
~ Benjamin
* * * * *
Discord Server
* https://discord.gg/cHssKAd
Merch
* https://teespring.com/stores/dream-wizard-vestments
Dreamscapes Podcast
* https://benjaminthedreamwizard.wordpress.com/
Books
* The Court of Curiosity (2020)
~ https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RB6LM6N
* The Mystery of Dreams (2021)
~ https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VFVVGJN
* Oneirochronologia: Volume I (2021)
~ https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YJ4CR37
Theme song: “Evocation”
© Damon Law. ARR/UWP
http://thestark.bandcamp.com
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