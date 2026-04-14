Global Takedown: Inside the Multi-Year Operation Targeting Criminal Networks

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In this video, John Michael Chambers outlines what he describes as a long-term, highly coordinated operation aimed at dismantling a complex web of criminal organizations. He claims the effort involves precision arrests targeting not only direct actors but also intermediaries, including NGOs and alleged religious channels used for laundering and influence. Chambers presents this as a strategic, multi-year mission designed to expose and disrupt deeply embedded systems operating across multiple sectors.