Ukraine Prepares Counterattack at Bakhmut!! Ukrainian Troops Operate British AS-90

June 13, 2023 BAKHMUT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed a few days ago that Ukraine's counteroffensive in Bakhmut and other cities would begin and all Ukrainian troops were prepared to be able to use all the equipment from US and Nato military assistance. Ukrainian forces have been trained in complex war tactics and armed with billions of dollars of sophisticated Western arsenal before launching operations across multiple territories in an attempt to dislodge entrenched Russian military units. In recent days the British Army has trained hundreds of Ukrainian recruits on the AS-90 self-propelled artillery gun, which was donated to Ukraine last month.
