EVERY WOMAN AND GIRL MUST WATCH THIS VIDEO NOW.
154 views
KevinJJohnston
Published Yesterday |
SPREAD THIS LADIES and YOUNG LADIES WORLDWIDE.

I am a man. I am a father. My DUTY is to protect my family, especially MY DAUGHTER from perverts and predators.

My life is willingly forfeited to protect her, without a single regret.

It is MY DUTY to help her by helping all of you and to get the message out that THERE IS NO SUCH THING as a man magically becoming a woman, and NO MAN has the right to be in a woman's washroom, changeroom, or any space designated for women anywhere in public.

Make sure that every woman you know hears this message and that they NEVER need to feel guilty about their discomfort around naked men wearing lipstick in the same changeroom as you.

THIS MUST END.

www.FreedomReport.ca

Keywords
antifalefthomosexualgaytransgendertransradicalleftwashrooms

