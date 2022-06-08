X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2793a - [JB]/[CB] Shift Tactics, Why Is The Fed Pricing Goods In Bitcoin?

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[JB]/[CB] Shift Tactics, Why Is The Fed Pricing Goods In Bitcoin?
Fuel prices are now reaching $10 a gallon, the people are hitting the wall. [JY] says Biden has tried everything to lower fuel prices, so this won't happen. The Green New Deal is not that green, it's a smoke screen. Yellen says inflation is going to remain high, I thought the Fed was going to control it. The Fed started to price good in Bitcoin, Why?
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.