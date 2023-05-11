Create New Account
The Left Transgender homicidal lunatics are going mad dog crazy with their demonic agenda. He says when they get rid of the Sniffer they may bring in Gavin Newsom. God help us - Part B
93 views
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 14 hours ago |

Scott's command of the English language is over the top.  Alex isn't so bad either.  The Russians know that we are already in a civil war.  He talks about bringing in the Ho when they get rid of Biden.  And Gavin Newsome. 

commentaryscottbennet

