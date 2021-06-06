What is disruption aka Zersetzung? How is it used? The birth of Uber Asynchronized Technologies | Accidental Intentions 06/04/21

Zersetzung is a psychological warfare technique used by the Ministry for State Security (Stasi) to repress political opponents in East Germany during the 1970s and 1980s. Zersetzung served to combat dissidents through covert means, using secret methods of abusive control and psychological manipulation to prevent anti-government activities.

As applied by the Stasi, Zersetzung is a technique to subvert and undermine an opponent. The aim was to disrupt the target's private or family life so they are unable to continue their activities. Typically, the Stasi would use collaborators to garner details from a victim's private life. They would then devise a strategy to "disintegrate" the target's personal circumstances — their career, their relationship with their spouse, their reputation in the community. They would even seek to alienate them from their children

The goal of Zersetzung is the fragmentation, paralysis, disorganization, and isolation of the hostile and negative forces, in order to preventatively impede the hostile and negative activities, to largely restrict, or to totally avert them, and if applicable to prepare the ground for a political and ideological reestablishment.