Creating The Perfect Storm | The Crowhouse

Europe braces for mobile network blackouts

https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/exclusive-europe-braces-mobile-network-blackouts-sources-2022-09-29/

Johnny's Cash and The Smart Money Nightmare

https://www.bitchute.com/video/F8LmmDbGyOdm/

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

https://www.iflscience.com/experts-warn-of-new-covid-19-symptom-overlooked-by-public-65580

Nearly ALL of Australia to be hammered by a mega rain bomb

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11276503/Sydney-Melbourne-Brisbane-weather-mega-rain-band-strike.html

WeatherTec

https://www.weathertec-services.com/company.html

Balenciaga Spring/Summer Fashion 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=U4JrSNr5f5Q

Government pushes for digital identity system after Optus hack

https://www.afr.com/technology/government-pushes-for-digital-identity-system-after-optus-hack-20220928-p5blrf

Europe braces for mobile network blackouts

https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/exclusive-europe-braces-mobile-network-blackouts-sources-2022-09-29/

“We Own The Science” UN Rep Boasts During World Economic Forum Disinformation Panel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfV5jdy6aSM

Australia bill opens the door to forced vaccinations

https://thecountersignal.com/australia-bill-opens-the-door-to-forced-vaccinations/

‘My Carbon’: An approach for inclusive and sustainable cities

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/09/my-carbon-an-approach-for-inclusive-and-sustainable-cities/

Australia's fertility rate is at a record low.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-24/fertility-rates-in-australia-at-all-time-low-cause-for-concern/100367258

Australian 2022/23 severe weather season outlook

https://www.weatherzone.com.au/news/australian-202223-severe-weather-season-outlook/836964

Early Warning (1981)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VItItJY6Hp0

Anarchapulco 2023 Tickets (Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount)

https://anarchapulco.com/

Weatherwar101 Website

https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/

Weatherwar101 YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly

https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/

Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/

Surviving And Prospering During And After The Dollar Collapse https://dollarvigilante.com/max

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:

http://www.renegadetribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Solzhenitsyn-200-Years-Together-Encrypted.pdf

"History is a pack of lies about events that never happened, told by people that weren't there." - George Santayana.

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

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