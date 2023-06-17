Less than 30-seconds of truth splashed across the lower-third portion of your television screen, if you happened to be watching Fox News on the day of the purely political and unprecedented criminal arraignment of a former US President, was the initial basis for the uber-popular Tucker Carlson’s monologue in episode 4, titled “Wannabe Dictator.” https://www.hagmannpi.com/fox-news-producer-sneaks-30-seconds-of-truth-into-broadcast-communist-left-big-mad/
Additionally, multiple truth bombs were dropped by Tucker Carlson that laid bare the hypocrisy of the Communist Left entrenched within and currently running the US government – Obama’s third term. It is a “must watch” episode that should leave The Hagmann Report’s own Randy Taylor giddy with delight as Carlson draws focus to fake news Russiagate liar and MSNBC darling Ukraine & WW III promoter Alexander Vindman.
Seriously, though, neither Randy Taylor nor I are amused by the antics of Vindman or his co-conspirators in the takedown of a US President. We will not stand idly by while the co-conspirators of the wannabe dicttorship continue to push the American people into tyrannical submission. Stay tuned.
Here is the Twitter episode that is melting the minds of the mealy-mouth mental midgets – please take the time to watch it:
