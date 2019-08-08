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MSM Causes Nationwide Panic Over Guns And White Supremacy - War Room Full Show
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18 views • August 08, 2019
As the Democrat and mainstream media chorus drums of hysteria over guns and white supremacy, the ugly underbelly of the anti-American left begins to show and the real end game is exposed. It's not about anything else other than hate and totalitarianism by any means necessary. Owen Shroyer explains it all in today's War Room and is joined in studio by Rex Jones and over the line by Dane Wigington.
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