Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Are Stupid People A Threat To Us?
channel image
LibertyDaily.News
2 Subscribers
83 views
Published 15 hours ago

The specifically referenced idiot doubles down:https://twitter.com/LDN_Social/status/1720515801088708621

Bitchute link for Force Multipliers of THIS message https://www.bitchute.com/video/fDureLk5PjaA/

Brought to you by patriots at https://libertydaily.news

If you want to not be one of the stupid people who get depopulated - learn how to defend yourself in court (it only costs 250 bucks)

https://www.howtowinincourt.com/?refercode=EV0011

Russia Preparing to WIN A Nuclear War

https://investortimes.com/freedomoutpost/10-signs-russia-preparing-fight-win-nuclear-war-united-states/ 

Keywords
new world orderdepopulation agendastupid people

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket