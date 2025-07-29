Get Biblical Understanding # 24 - GRACE

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7





2 CORINTHIANS 12:9-10 And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong.





GALATIANS 2:21 I do not frustrate the grace of God: for if righteousness come by the law, then Christ is dead in vain.





EPHESIANS 2:5 Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;)





EPHESIANS 2:8-9 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that [salvation is] not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.





EPHESIANS 3:6-8 That the Gentiles should be fellowheirs, and of the same body, and partakers of his promise in Christ by the gospel: Whereof I was made a minister, according to the gift of the grace of God given unto me by the effectual working of his power. Unto me, who am less than the least of all saints, is this grace given, that I should preach among the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ;





EPHESIANS 4:29 Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but that which is good to the use of edifying, that it may minister grace unto the hearers.





2 THESSALONIANS 1:11-12 Therefore we also pray always for you that our God would count you worthy of this calling, and fulfill all the good pleasure of His goodness and the work of faith with power, that the name of our Lord Jesus Christ may be glorified in you, and ye in him, according to the grace of our God and the Lord Jesus Christ.





2 THESSALONIANS 2:16-17 Now our Lord Jesus Christ himself, and God, even our Father, which hath loved us, and hath given us everlasting consolation and good hope through grace, Comfort your hearts, and stablish you in every good word and work.





1 TIMOTHY 1:14 And the grace of our Lord was exceeding abundant with faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.





2 TIMOTHY 2:1 Thou therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus.





TITUS 2:11 For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men,





HEBREWS 2:9 But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honour; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man.





HEBREWS 4:16 Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.





JAMES 4:6 But he giveth more grace. Wherefore he saith, God resisteth the proud, but giveth grace unto the humble





1 PETER 2:2-3 As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby: If so be ye have tasted that the Lord is gracious.





1 PETER 5:10 But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you.





JUDE 1:4 For there are certain men crept in unawares, who were before of old ordained to this condemnation, ungodly men, turning the grace of our God into lasciviousness [unbridled lust], and denying the only Lord God, and our Lord Jesus Christ.





