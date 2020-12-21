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Bolshevik, Mamzer, Bojo... Mossad, by deception thou shall create war
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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24 views • December 21, 2020
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbbSVjVWX-4&;list=LL&index=29&t=1274s
European's the white race are the lost 12 tribes the chosen people -Mamzers/Hybrids want to exterminate us.

When Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon besieged and then captured Jerusalem he took the infirm weak from this city (that could not flee on foot) and led them into captivity into Babylon. The captives went on the write the unholy Talmud when in exile (Satans instruction manual for world domination) they also spawned by incestuous inbreeding Mamzers/hybrids, biblical, alien bastards. And also breeding with the sons and daughters of Cain. The Cainnites /Ameleks (blood lickers, murderers from the beginning) The aliens (exact definition) were later allowed back into Jerusalem seventy years later they then called themselves Jews Jewish.

What is Ish? Ish is a term for "kind of" or "sort of" that is used by someone who is not 100% sure of what they are saying. Ie as in Ish mail who later went on to create Islam the Muslim race. Moslims are Jews they are one and the same

Mamzer Bojo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_Td-YYpJJA&;list=LL&index=25&t=106s
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talmudjewbojo
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