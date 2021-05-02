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Krystal Ball Bill Gates & This Snowflake Are Both Lying To You !
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240 views • May 02, 2021
I don't entirely disagree with Bill on this issue. Who said the United States was responsible for the entire world ? What I see here is two extremes. On the one hand you have a naïve snowflake liberal and on the other hand you have a snake whose every word is a carefully crafted lie. Its hard to say which is worse.
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