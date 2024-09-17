Watch October 11,2024 Jubilee 09/17/2024

October 11th will be the day of Atonement, and every 50 years on Atonement is called a “Jubilee”. Today Pastor Stan shows us what we might be on the lookout for on this day. We also take a look at Barry Wunsch’s new vision called “It’s Showtime”.

00:00 – Atonement

03:21 – It’s Showtime

11:25 – I Saw the Dollar Dead

13:54 – Major Evidence to be Released

15:14 – New Financial System

20:18 – Justice is Upon Us

22:45 – Central Banking System Destroyed

