Watch October 11,2024 Jubilee 09/17/2024

October 11th will be the day of Atonement, and every 50 years on Atonement is called a “Jubilee”. Today Pastor Stan shows us what we might be on the lookout for on this day. We also take a look at Barry Wunsch’s new vision called “It’s Showtime”.
00:00 – Atonement
03:21 – It’s Showtime
11:25 – I Saw the Dollar Dead
13:54 – Major Evidence to be Released
15:14 – New Financial System
20:18 – Justice is Upon Us
22:45 – Central Banking System Destroyed
